A 3-year-old Florida boy with autism is back with his family thanks to deputies and their K-9s.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a missing child with special needs on Sunday just before 11 a.m.

The child opened a locked door and wandered into a large wooded area near his home.

After searching for two hours, deputies released their bloodhounds.

“Once the dog hit the ground, it was 28 minutes until we got the child,” according to Sheriff Bob Johnson, who was quoted in the Miami Herald.

The sheriff’s office said the child was found huddled tightly under heavy brush.

The child was seen by medical personnel and the sheriff’s office said the boy is back home with only a few scratches and bug bites.

In their Facebook post, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office said the police dogs were implemented into their agency a year ago and since then they have located nine people including missing senior citizens, children and criminals on the run.