Man who found Forrest Fenn treasure located it in Wyoming

Fenn says he filled a chest with gold, jewels and other valuables worth an estimated $2 million and hid it a decade ago somewhere in the Rocky Mountain wilderness.

SANTA FE, N.Mex — Famed art and antiquities collector Forrest Fenn says the man who found his hidden treasure last month located it in Wyoming.

The 89-year-old Fenn filled a bronze chest with gold, jewels and other valuables worth an estimated $2 million and hid it a decade ago somewhere in the Rocky Mountain wilderness.

A man who wants to remain anonymous found the chest and Fenn promised the finder he wouldn’t reveal who found it or where.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Fenn says “the finder understood how important some closure is for many searchers,” so he agreed to reveal the treasure was found in Wyoming.

Fenn had posted clues to the treasure’s whereabouts online and in a 24-line poem published in his 2010 autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase.”