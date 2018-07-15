MOSCOW — France powered its way to the second World Cup title in its history on Sunday, storming past Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium in a dominant 4-2 triumph.

An early own goal from Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic – the first ever in a World Cup final – set France on its way, with Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe also getting on the scoresheet.

After suffering the disappointment of losing the 2016 European Championship semifinal on home soil, the result gave Les Blues redemption, 20 years after capturing its first World Cup crown.

That 1998 victory was fairly routine – a 3-0 cruise past Brazil – and so was this. Griezmann’s free-kick was deflected in by Mandzukic 18 minutes in, and even though Ivan Perisic levelled 10 minutes later, the French were back in front by half-time.

775138004HE00444_France_v_C_1531674141908
Domagoj Vida of Croatia looks dejected following his sides defeat in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
Clive Rose/Getty Images

Video replay was used to call Perisic for handball in his own area, and Griezmann calmly made no mistake from the spot.

Croatia’s efforts in getting to the final via three extra time games and two shootouts began to catch up. Pogba stroked a left-foot strike from the edge of the box and Mbappe confirmed his reputation as a future superstar with his fourth goal of the tournament, letting France begin the celebration early.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made a bizarre error to allow Mandzukic grab a consolation goal, but Didier Deschamps’ side was never going to let victory slip. European teams have now won the last four World Cups, extending the longest streak ever.

PHOTOS: France vs. Croatia in 2018 World Cup final
01 / 24
Paul Pogba of France celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
02 / 24
Hugo Lloris of France reacts following Mario Mandzukic of Croatia scoring his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
03 / 24
Mario Mandzukic of Croatia celebrates after scoring his team's second goal past Hugo Lloris of France during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
04 / 24
Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. 
05 / 24
Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
06 / 24
Paul Pogba of France celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
07 / 24
Raphael Varane of France controls the ball ahead of Ivan Perisic of Croatia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
08 / 24
Antoine Griezmann of France scores past Danijel Subasic of Croatia his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
09 / 24
A pitch invader is stopped by Dejan Lovren of Croatia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
10 / 24
Pitch invadors run across the pitch during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
11 / 24
Antoine Griezmann of France celebrates after scoring a penalty for his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
12 / 24
Antoine Griezmann of France scores his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
13 / 24
Ivan Perisic of Croatia handles the ball inside the penalty area, leading to a VAR review, and then a France penalty during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
14 / 24
Ivan Perisic of Croatia celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
15 / 24
Ivan Perisic of Croatia celebrates with team mate Ante Rebic after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
16 / 24
Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi of France celebrates after Mario Mandzukic of Croatia scores an own goal for France's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. 
17 / 24
Mario Mandzukic of Croatia scores an own goal from Antoine Griezmann of France's free-kick, France's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
18 / 24
Mario Mandzukic of Croatia scores an own goal past team mate Danijel Subasic, France's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
19 / 24
Ivan Strinic of Croatia and Kylian Mbappe of France battle for the ball during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. 
20 / 24
The France and Croatia teams line up prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
21 / 24
France players pose for a team photo prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
22 / 24
The Croatia players pose for a team photo prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. 
23 / 24
Paul Pogba of France tackles Ivan Rakitic of Croatia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
24 / 24
General view inside the stadium as the France and Croatia teams line up prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. 
