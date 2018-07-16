Kylian Mbappe garnered global recognition for his performances in this year’s World Cup, but the proceeds he earned are not going to him.

Mbappe, who scored four goals this year as France claimed its second World Cup, decided to donate his earnings from the tournament to a charity that gives free sports instruction to hospitalized and disabled children in sports, Premiers de Cordee.

The organization also coordinates disability awareness campaigns for schools and businesses, according to the French news outlet L’Equipe. After consulting with his entourage, Mbappe decided his World Cup premiums can serve a humanitarian cause, according to L’Equipe.

“Kylian, he's a great person,” Sebastien Ruffin, general manager of Premiers de Cordee, told Le Parisien. “When his schedule allows it, he intervenes for us with pleasure. He has a very good [relationship] with children, he always finds the right [words] to encourage them. I sometimes even feel that [he] takes more pleasure to play with the kids than the kids themselves.”

OUR LOVE 🇫🇷🏆⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/fKz7iC6GNQ — Premiers de Cordée (@PremiersdCordee) July 15, 2018

ports Illustrated reported that Mbappe earns about £17,000 per game with bonuses. The news outlet also reported that Mbappe received a £265,000 bonus (about $350,000) if France won the tournament. The French national team did just that, defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final Sunday.

Mbappe has been supporting the organization since June 2017.

