Packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at two grocery chains are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily issuing the recall for the frozen berries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and Raley's Family of Fine Stores under those stores' private labels. The recall was issued after government sampling resulted in a positive test for Hepatitis A.

Sold at Aldi:

Season's Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o

Season's Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, "best by" date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. "Product of USA, Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9

Sold at Raley's:

Raley's Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 46567 00754

Season's Choice Raspberries, Season's Choice Berry Medley and Raley's Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries.

Food and Drug Administration

Anyone who has these should not eat them. Either throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall.

Aldi and Raley customers with questions may contact Wawona Frozen Foods at 866-913-0667 or visit its website at www.wawona.com .

Below are facts about Hepatitis A taken directly from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

What are the signs and symptoms of Hepatitis A virus infection?

Among older children and adults, infection is typically symptomatic. Symptoms usually occur abruptly and can include the following:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Diarrhea

Clay-colored bowel movements

Joint pain

Jaundice

Most (70%) of infections in children younger than age 6 are not accompanied by symptoms. When symptoms are present, young children typically do not have jaundice; most (>70%) older children and adults with Hepatitis A virus infection have this symptom.

When symptoms occur, how long do they last?

Symptoms of hepatitis A usually last less than 2 months, although 10%–15% of symptomatic persons have prolonged or relapsing disease for up to 6 months.

What is the incubation period for Hepatitis A?

The average incubation period for HAV is 28 days (range: 15–50 days).

How long does Hepatitis A virus survive outside the body?

HAV can live outside the body for months, depending on the environmental conditions.

How is the Hepatitis A virus killed?

In contaminated food, HAV is killed when exposed to temperatures of >185 degrees F (>85 degrees C) for 1 minute. However, the virus can still be spread from cooked food that is contaminated after cooking. Freezing does not inactivate HAV.

Adequate chlorination of water, as recommended in the United States, kills HAV that enters the municipal water supply (5,16–17). Transmission of HAV from exposure to contaminated water is considered rare given that no substantial or consistent increase in prevalence of anti-HAV has been documented among sewage workers.

Can Hepatitis A become chronic?

No. Hepatitis A does not become chronic.

Can persons become re-infected with Hepatitis A?

No. IgG antibodies to HAV, which appear early in the course of infection, provide lifelong protection against the disease (10).

How is Hepatitis A virus infection prevented?

Vaccination with the full, two-dose series of hepatitis A vaccine is the best way to prevent HAV infection. Hepatitis A vaccine has been licensed in the United States for use in persons 1 year of age and older. Additional Guidance is available in Recommendations of the ACIP.

Immune globulin can provide short-term protection against hepatitis A, both pre- and post-exposure. Immune globulin must be administered within 2 weeks after exposure for maximum protection. Additional Guidance is available in MMWR: Updated Dosing Instructions for Immune Globulin (Human) GamaSTAN S/D for Hepatitis A Virus Prophylaxis.

Given that the virus is transmitted through the fecal-oral route, good hand hygiene—including handwashing after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food—is integral to hepatitis A prevention.



