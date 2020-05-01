ATLANTA — An Atlanta officer and his wife, who are now trying to work and live through an unimaginable loss, are getting support from the community around them.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to 11Alive on Saturday that their own officer, Matthew Gordon, and his wife Tiffany lost their five-year-old son on New Year's Eve to an unexpected illness.

"We are deeply sorry for their loss and our thoughts and prayers are with Matthew and Tiffany and the rest of their family during this time," Police Sgt. John Chafee said.

Unfortunately, other hardships associated with the loss, including medical and funeral expenses, are placing a major burden on the family.

In response, Tiffany set up a GoFundMe account in hopes of trying to cover those costs. She also explained just a small part of what she and her husband are now going through.

"I’ve never in a million thought I would be writing anything like this," she wrote. "Aiden beat all of the odds he had against him. He gave us a wonderful 5 years."

Tiffany wrote that little Aiden was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 29. He died just two days later.

"His little body was tired due to him having multiple viruses at one time," she continued. "My baby was so strong. He held on so long."

In just three days, the fundraising account has already raised more than $12,000 from more than 150 donors - some providing as much as $500 and at least one person giving $1,000 anonymously.

The kind gestures from the many donors were often accompanied by prayers to the family. And according to Sgt. Chafee, none of it is taken for granted by these two parents whose loss is still so new.

"The Gordons are very thankful for the support they have received in covering their medical expenses, funeral costs and other unexpected expenses," he wrote.