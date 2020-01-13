Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial after telling a judge that she thinks she would be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.”

Hadid lives in Manhattan. She turned heads Monday as part of the latest pool of 120 potential jurors summoned for the case. Hadid disclosed that she has met Weinstein and actress Salma Hayek, a potential witness, but said that she could remain impartial. The 27-year-old was asked to return Thursday for additional questioning.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein's rape trial begins on heels of new charges

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes charges in Los Angeles

Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in 2006. The 67-year-old maintains that any sexual activity was consensual.

As the New York trial proceedings began last week, Los Angeles prosecutors announced new charges in a separate case against the movie mogul. Weinstein is charged in LA of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another on two consecutive nights in 2013, days before the 2013 Academy Awards. Weinstein has not yet entered a plea for the California case.

The New York trial is expected to run into late March, and if convicted, Weinstein could face life in prison.