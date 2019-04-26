Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day -- an opportunity for Americans to safely get rid of expired or unused prescription medications. It's an effort to curb drug abuse across the country.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says a 2017 survey found 6 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. Many of those drugs were taken by friends or family members from home medicine cabinets.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 60,000 emergency room visits result from children under age 5 unintentionally overdosing. More than 90% of those happen when the child gets into the drugs without adult supervision.

Over the past six Drug Take Back Days, the DEA says it has collected 2,623 tons of prescription medications.

You can search for a collection site near you at this link. They will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you cannot make it Saturday, here is a link to collection sites year-round.

Getty Images/moodboard RF