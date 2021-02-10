Actual goats parade through Boston ahead of Brady's return

Tom Brady is returning to Foxborough this weekend. But he's not the only goat in town.

It's one of the most anticipated games on the NFL calendar. Brady and the defending Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up in Foxborough to face the New England Patriots. It will be Brady's first time back at Gillette Stadium since he left following the 2019 season.

To celebrate the event, a few real goats donning Patriots jerseys took to the streets of Boston Saturday, in an event called The G.O.A.T. parade.

The goats paraded the area around Boston's Faneuil Hall, with parade hosts Bud Lite handing out giveaways and tickets to Sunday's game.

Sunday was also supposed to be a homecoming for tight end Rob Gronkowski. Together, Brady and Gronkowski are second all-time for touchdowns between a quarterback and a receiver. But Saturday it was announced that Gronkowski would miss Sunday's game with a rib injury.