Gmail users see error messages in service disruption Tuesday

It's the second day in a row Google dealt with a disruption.

A large disruption of Google's Gmail was being reported Tuesday afternoon. It comes a day after some Google services suffered a brief outage.

"We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users," Google said on its status dashboard. "The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior."

There was no estimated time from Google when the problem would be fixed or what was causing the issue.