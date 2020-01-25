Democrats bid to win support from Republicans in the Senate for witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial was already a tough challenge.

Democrats have warned they will live to regret not delving deeper into the evidence of Trump's dealings with Ukraine. One of the managers, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, even told them it was "treacherous" to vote against gathering more evidence.

Still it appears the Democrats are no closer to persuading the necessary four Republicans to break with their party in a critical vote expected next week.