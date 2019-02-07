Growers Express has voluntarily recalled several of their fresh vegetable products, including packaged butternut squash, cauliflower and zucchini, for possible Listeria contamination.
The recalled products were sold under numerous names to stores in states including South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maine, New York, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee.
Most of the affected products have a "Best If Used By" date of June 26 through June 29, 2019.
Green Giant Fresh
- Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles
- Cauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend
- Butternut Diced
- Butternut Cubed
- Ramen Bowl
- Zucchini Noodles
Trader Joe's
- Butternut Squash Spirals
- Zucchini Spirals
Growers Express
- Butternut Peeled
Signature Farms
- Cauliflower Crumbles
A full list of products recalled and the stores they were sold to can be found here.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Listeria can cause serious or even fatal infections with side-effects including a fever headache, nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women with a Listeria infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth or premature delivery.
Consumers who purchased any of the products are encouraged to throw the product away. Customers who want to contact Growers Express can do so here.