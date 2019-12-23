DES MOINES, Iowa — About 16,000 pounds of beef are under recall — and leaders said they were distributed from an Iowa warehouse.

The USDA issued the recall of the ready-to-eat products from AdvancePierre Foods because they may contain small, green plastic.

The products weren’t sold in stores, but were delivered to places like schools.

AdvancePierre Foods said they haven’t received reports of injuries or illnesses.

Local 5 has reached out to Tyson, the parent company of AdvancePierre Foods, to determine where the warehouse in Iowa is located.

RELATED: Hallmark recalls line of scented candles

RELATED: Ford recalls 600,000 midsize cars in US to fix brake problem