Harbor Freight Tools is recalling 500,000 small, rechargeable flashlights because they can overheat while charging and lead to a burn hazard.
The recall involves Harbor Freight brand 80 Lumen 12v rechargeable flashlights. The base of the 5-inch long flashlight is a charger that fits into any standard vehicle's 12-volt power port to charge.
The recalled flashlight’s SKU number is 64109 and can be found on the sticker label that also bears the product barcode.
The flashlights were sold for $2 to $4 at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide from August 2018 through January 2019. Customers can return them to the store for a $5 Harbor Freight gift card.
The company says have been no reports of injuries.
Information from the company recall notice was used in this report.