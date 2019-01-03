The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is warning travelers who passed through Chicago Midway Airport that they may have been exposed to the measles.

Health officials issues the alert after discovering that an unvaccinated and infected passenger passed through the airport on February 22nd, arriving at Concourse B. Other travelers may have been exposed on that day from 9 p.m. until midnight.

IDPH said that people at the Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital also may have been exposed if they were in the emergency department on February 22nd from 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., February 24th from 4p.m. to 6:15 p.m., and February 25th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If infected on these days, symptoms could appear as late as March 20th and include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, water eyes.

“Measles is high contagious. However, two doses of measles vaccines are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles,” reminds IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Measles can lead to more serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis. It can be spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes, or when one comes in contact with the infected person.