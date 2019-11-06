CHARLESTON, S.C. — The mom of a 2-year boy with Down syndrome is asking people to send him birthday cards.

Joanne Taylor’s son, Freddie, is currently undergoing chemotherapy and steroid treatment for b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He was diagnosed in January. Freddie’s treatment will last about three years.

In a phone call with his mom, she described his love for music and dancing. He especially likes films that include music. His favorite movies are "Zootopia" and "The Secret Life of Pets."

"What I've learned from him is to never give up,” Taylor said of her son. “Everything that he goes through and everything that's he's done, he always has a smile on his face."

As of Tuesday morning, Freddie had received five birthday cards and a handful of packages. He will celebrate his third birthday on June 14.

Visit the family's Facebook page to follow Freddie's journey -- cards can be sent to 7B Children's Hospital, MUSC, 165 Ashley Ave., PO Box 250329, Charleston, SC 29425.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.