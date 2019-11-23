LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Bridge to Work program paying homeless people in Little Rock $9.25 per hour to pick up trash in the city has seen success among LR's homeless population, city and community members.

One person proving that success is Roy, who can now pay his first month's rent at an apartment he now owns with the money he earned and saved working in the program.

In a Facebook post on cavas community's page, a local church that has been in charge of the program since its inception, this step launches the rest of his life plan.

canvascommunity Here is Roy, getting ready to pay his first month's rent at his own ... place with money he earned and saved working with ! He wanted me to post this to show people what can be done. This step today launches the rest of his lifeplan.

Roy's passion is being a barber, and now that he has a place to call home, the post says, he can now stay clean and under shelter where he's sure to feel confident enough to finish barber school.

The Bridge to Work program began in April 2019 and was originally planned to last 6 months. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. drafted a resolution that was later passed to extend the program through the end of September 2020.

The program is always in need of volunteers willing to form a relationship with participants along with helping with transportation. If you are interested in volunteering for the Bridge to Work program, click here.