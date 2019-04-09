As parts of the U.S. brace for Hurricane Dorian's impact, the amount of destruction caused by the storm in the Bahamas is devastating.

The Prime Minister of the Bahamas said Monday they are dealing with "a historic tragedy" and the devastation is "unprecedented and extensive."

If you'd like to help the victims of this storm in the Bahamas, here are a few options.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has members in the Bahamas and expect food, clothing, tarps and clean-up kits will be the major needs on Grand Bahama in the days ahead.

Donate online at this link or call 1-800-725-2769. Donations can also be mailed to The Salvation Army - Disaster Relief, PO BOX 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301. Make sure to designation '2019 Hurricane - Dorian' on all checks if mailing a donation.

Bahamas Red Cross

The Bahamas branch of the International Red Cross has set up a way to donate online on its website, as well as through a GoFundMe campaign.

World Central Kitchen

Founded by chef Jose Andres, the organization sends relief teams in to provide meals to those in need when disasters strike. The group has teams working in the Bahamas already and as of Tuesday evening, they were headed to one of the hardest hit areas, Abaco Islands, to deliver food and try to find a spot where they could cook there.

Donate online to World Central Kitchen or mail a check payable to "World Central Kitchen, Inc" to World Central Kitchen, Attn: Erin Gore, 1342 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009. The organization also offers other ways to give on its website. The group's website also offers information on how you can signup to volunteer.

Community Emergency Operations Center Miami

Local community organizers in Miami have started collecting toiletries, diapers, first-aid items, cleaning supplies, non-perishable food, box fans, water, wipes, tents and generators for people in the Bahamas. Items can be dropped off at the Miami-Dade Community Emergency Operations Center or monetary donations can be made at mthsmile.com.

Good360

The Virginia-based nonprofit provides disaster relief to those in need. In addition to accepting monetary donations from individuals, the group has asked corporations willing to help donate items to people in the Bahamas to e-mail jalvey@good360.org. As of Tuesday evening, they're requesting water, personal care items, portable chargers, diapers, tarps, pillows, sheets and blankets.

International Medical Corps

The organization had identified an initial field team to deploy to the Bahamas for eight to 10 days following the hurricane. You can donate to support the group's mission on its website.

All Hands and Hearts

The disaster relief organization said its team is closely monitoring the impact of Hurricane Dorian and working to determine needs in the Bahamas and states along the East Coast. Right now, All Hands and Hearts are accepting volunteer applicants on its website, and once ground assessments are completed they'll determine whether volunteers are needed. The group is also accepting monetary donations on its website at allhandsandhearts.org.

GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving has set up a relief fund to support recovery efforts and their nonprofit partners in the Bahamas. The group's fund will initially help supply survivors' immediate needs for food, fuel, water, supplies and shelter. It'll then transition to support long-term recovery run by groups in the Bahamas, U.S. and Caribbean. You can donate on GlobalGiving's website or by texting 'Give' to 42289 to donate to the Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund.