A new South Dakota state law took effect this month that requires the motto “In God We Trust” to be displayed in an area where public school students are “most likely” to see it.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed the Senate Bill 55 in March.

“The display may take the form of a mounted plaque, student artwork, or any other appropriate form as determined by the school principal," the law says. "The display shall be easily readable and may be no smaller than twelve inches wide by twelve inches high.”

SB 55 also protects school systems from legal trouble that could arise from the move. Any schools that face a lawsuit or complaint will be defended by the state attorney general at no cost.

