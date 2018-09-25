They are the songs you love. You know the lyrics by heart, but may not be able to name the artist on a bet.
They are the one-hit wonders.
On this National One Hit Wonder Day (September 25), forget whatever playlist you have programed on your phone and check out this list instead. These are the top 30 one-hit wonders as listed on Ranker, a site that lets the public vote and rank various categories.
Tainted Love - Soft Cell
Take On Me - A-Ha
Come On Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners
My Sharona - The Knack
Video Killed The Radio Star - The Buggles
Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry
867-5309 - Tommy Tutone
Spirit In The Sky - Norman Greenbaum
I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) - The Proclaimers
Black Betty - Ram Jam
Kung-Fu Fighting - Carl Douglas
(There's) Always Something There To Remind Me - Naked Eyes
I Melt With You - Modern English
99 Luftballoons - Nena
Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy
The Safety Dance - Men Without Hats
You Spin Me 'Round (Like A Record) - Dead Or Alive
Turning Japanese - The Vapors
Stacy's Mom - Fountains Of Wayne
Tubthumping - Chumbawumba
Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) - Looking Glass
In the Summertime - Mungo Jerry
Closing Time - Semisonic
I Touch Myself - The Divinyls
Cars - Gary Numan
Baby Got Back - Sir Mix-A-Lot
Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley