The Jonas Brothers are back!

Rumors of the brothers' musical reunion first surfaced in January, but now their official Instagram account has confirmed that Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas are getting together to release their first single called "Sucker."

The post, which features the trio finally reunited under the name Jonas Brothers, says the song will be released at midnight E.T.

Joe Jonas also tweeted the big news with a link to the new single. Fans have the option to pre-add on Apple Music or pre-save on Spotify.

Since January, many people had been keeping their hopes up that the circulating rumors were true.

Especially when Nick Jonas liked a tweet by a fan that read: “11 years ago I became a fan of the Jonas Brothers but I never had the chance to see them live. If a reunion is really going to happen I will be the happiest man on earth.”

The band split up in 2013. Since then, the brothers had been focusing on their own solo careers with Joe forming his band DNCE in 2015 and Nick releasing two solo albums.