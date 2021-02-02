Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO later this year

Amazon said Jeff Bezos will be replaced as CEO in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon's cloud business.

Amazon announced Tuesday that the online retail giant's founder Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO and move into the role of Executive Chair.

Andy Jassy, who run's Amazon's cloud business, will become the CEO in the third fiscal quarter of 2021.

In a statement released by Amazon, Bezos wrote, "This journey began some 27 years ago. Amazon was only an idea, and it had no name. The question I was asked most frequently at that time was, 'What’s the internet?' Blessedly, I haven’t had to explain that in a long while."

Bezos expressed excitement for what he calls a transition within the company, and said in the new role he will still be engaged in big company initiatives.

Bezos added that he has chosen to make the move in order to focus on Amazon initiatives like the Bezos Earth Fund, as well as The Washington Post and Blue Origin.

Bezos, a former Wall Street hedge fund executive, incorporated Amazon.com in 1994. The name was chosen primarily because it began with the first letter of the alphabet, according to Britannica.com.

The online retailer has grown from a book retailer to the vast internet-based enterprise that it is today selling everything from books, housewares, toys, electronics and other e-services.

In the statement, Bezos wrote, "we’ve pioneered two complete industries and a whole new class of devices. We are leaders in areas as varied as machine learning and logistics."

Bezos assured the public that this "isn't about retiring."