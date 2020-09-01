NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors say jailhouse video no longer exists of the area around Jeffrey Epstein's cell on a day he survived an apparent suicide attempt.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan told a judge on Thursday that jail officials preserved video of the wrong cell, and a backup system also failed to capture footage because of technical issues.

The footage from the Metropolitan Correctional Center was recorded on July 23. It is not from the night Epstein ultimately killed himself.

An Epstein attorney says the missing video deepens the mystery surrounding his suicide weeks later.

An attorney for Epstein's former cellmate has requested a court hearing to determine what happened to the missing video.

The Daily News reports Epstein's cellmate at the time, Nick Tartaglione, claimed to have saved Epstein's life from the attempt. His attorneys wanted the footage so they can argue his good character.

Tartaglione is reportedly a former police officer facing the death penalty for four alleged murders after a drug deal that went bad.

March 28, 2017, Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry)

New York State Sex Offender Registry