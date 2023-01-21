Jeremy Renner says he broke 30 bones in snowplow accident

Renner spent more than two weeks in the hospital after being run over by his own 7-ton snow groomer.

Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in the New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Renner wrote on Instagram Saturday. "Love and blessings to you all."

Renner spent more than two weeks in the hospital after being run over by his own PistenBully snow groomer near his Lake Tahoe home. Renner had used the machine to free a relative's vehicle from several feet of snow. When he climbed out, the 7-ton machine began to roll.

"In an effort to stop (it), Mr. Renner attempts to climb back into the driver's seat. It's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said earlier this month. Authorities are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of any foul play.

The "Avengers" star recently left the hospital to continue his recovery at home. He hasn't shared many specifics on his condition, but a representative said he suffered blunt chest trauma and other injuries.

Emergency call logs obtained by multiple news outlets painted a grim picture, noting that Renner's upper torso was "crushed" and one side of his chest was "collapsed."

Renner scored back-to-back Oscar nominations for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” His portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009′s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”