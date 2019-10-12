Authorities are responding to an active shooter situation in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to the Newark office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

WLNY reports that one police officer has been shot.

According to NJ.com, two gunmen are firing at people from a building on Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City. NJ.com identified the building as a bodega.

A law enforcement official described the attack as an "ambush," according to NBC New York.

Video posted on social media Tuesday showed a line of police officers armed with weapons pointed in several directions walking down the sidewalk.

Sudhan Thomas, President of the Jersey City Public School's Board of Education, said several schools in the area were currently on lockdown due to "active police actions." He did not specify the details of the police activity.

The New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association tweeted its support of the officers responding to the incident, asking for prayers or New Jersey officers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.