Jersey City, N.J. -- New Jersey authorities say the two killers who stormed a kosher market in Jersey City were driven by hatred of Jews and law enforcement.

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal also said at a press conference on Thursday that the case is being investigated as domestic terrorism.

The bloodshed took place on Tuesday, when a man and a woman with a cache of weapons that included an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun shot a police officer to death at a cemetery and then killed three people at the Jewish-owned store. They then died in a gunbattle with police.

Authorities say social media posts and other evidence show a hatred of Jews and police.

The attorney general also addressed reporting that the two suspects are connected to the black Hebrew Israelite movement.

"We have evidence that both suspects expressed interest in this group, but we have not definitively established any formal links to that organization or to any other group based on the available evidence. We believe that the two shooters were acting on their own. But we will continue to pursue all leads," Grewal said.

