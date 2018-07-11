The White House has revoked Jim Acota's press credentials after a heated exchange between the CNN correspondent and President Trump during a press conference Wednesday.

Acosta tweeted a video that showed him passing his media badge to a Secret Service officer outside the White House.

The US Secret Service just asked for my credential to enter the WH. As I told the officer, I don’t blame him. I know he’s just doing his job. (Sorry this video is not rightside up) pic.twitter.com/juQeuj3B9R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

"Secret Service just informed be I cannot enter the White House grounds for my 8pm hit," he wrote in another tweet.

I’ve just been denied entrance to the WH. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the suspension of Acosta's press pass in a series of tweets, saying the administration will "never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern."

President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern... — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

The tweets come after Trump refused to answer a follow-up question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta, who persisted in his attempt to ask the president about the Russia investigation into 2016 election interference. Trump spoke loudly over Acosta – with whom he has clashed with repeatedly in the past – and demanded he hand over the microphone to White House staff.

"That's enough," Trump said repeatedly as Acosta continued to try to ask his question.

When a White House aide attempted to take the mic from him, Acosta yanked it back.

"On the Russia investigation, are you concerned that you may ... ?" Acosta managed to get out before Trump interrupted him, saying, "I'm not concerned about anything with the Russia investigation because it's a hoax."

US President Donald Trump points to journalist Jim Acosta from CNN during a post-election press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2018.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Trump stepped away from the lectern for a moment before returning to the microphone.

"I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them," the president said, shaking a finger at Acosta.

President Trump to Jim @Acosta: "You should let me run the country. You run CNN."



"That's enough. Put down the mic. CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude terrible person." pic.twitter.com/GR9TIbKUok — CSPAN (@cspan) November 7, 2018

The president added that "the way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible," referring to his White House press secretary. "You shouldn't treat people that way," he admonished.

Trump called on NBC News reporter Peter Alexander who tried to come to Acosta's defense as a "diligent reporter."

Trump then turned his ire on Alexander.

"Well, I'm not a big fan of yours either," he said. "You aren't the best."

Even as the news conference went on, Acosta thanked Alexander on Twitter.

Things between Acosta and Trump first became testy when the CNN correspondent attempted to challenge Trump on his assertion that a Central American migrant caravan heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border constituted an "invasion."

"I consider it to be an invasion," Trump said.

"As you know, Mr. President, the caravan was not an invasion," Acosta replied.

"Thank you for telling me that, I appreciate it," Trump said sardonically.

When Acosta continued to tell Trump the caravan was not an invasion, the president told the reporter, "I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better."

Later, American Urban Radio Networks correspondent April Ryan tried to ask Trump something while he was answering another reporter's question about voter suppression.

"Sit down, please. Sit down! I didn't call you," Trump told Ryan. He then finished explaining that he considered CNN's polling a form of voter suppression.

When Trump called on another reporter, Ryan again tried to shout a question to the president, prompting him to repeat his demand that she sit down.

"It's such a hostile media. It's so sad," he said.

At another point, Trump accused "PBS Newshour" correspondent Yamiche Alcindor of asking a "racist question" when she asked him about his embrace of the term "nationalist."

"When they go low, we keep doing our jobs," Acosta later told CNN host Jake Tapper when asked about being personally attacked by the president. "We just can't be intimidated."

Acosta said Trump "doesn't like being called out for his falsehoods" and that he believed the president on edge because of losing the House in the midterm election and said his opening remarks "sounded very much like a pity party."

"The president is not used to seeing himself lose, and he lost big," Acosta said.

Acosta also said Trump "time and again seemed to be attacking journalists of color," referring to his exchanges with Ryan and Alcindor.

"This President's ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far," CNN said in a statement Wednesday. "They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American."

Trump frequently attacks the media, and he often hones in on Acosta and his employer, CNN. Their clashes date back to the days before Trump even took office.

Nine days before his inauguration, Trump attacked CNN for going "out of their way" to report on the salacious allegations against him in the "Steele Dossier," which purported to outline Trump's connections to Russia.

At that news conference Jan. 11, the then-president-elect told Acosta, "You're organization's terrible," and "don't be rude."

"You are fake news."

TEGNA contributed to this report.

