Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he's had several meetings with his family about running for President in 2020 and "there's a consensus" that they want him to run.

Biden's remarks came during a panel discussion with presidential historian Jon Meacham at the University of Delaware.

Biden said that he's "very close to making a decision" but wouldn't want to make it a "fool's errand."

He also added that he can die a happy man, even if he never gets to live in the White House.

Biden would join an already crowded field of Democratic candidates hoping to snag the party's nomination.