Joey Chestnut eats 75 hot dogs for world record at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

The returning champions blew past the competition at this year's (socially distant) Nathan's Famous Hot Dog eating contest.

Returning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo dominated the men's and women's competition at the 2020 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The annual Fourth of July competition typically takes place outside on the Coney Island boardwalk, but this year because of the coronavirus pandemic the festivities were moved inside to an "undisclosed location" in New York City.

In the men's competition, Joey Chestnut won his thirteenth title by eating a world record 75 hot dogs in just 10 minutes.

Chestnut needed just 62 to cross the 1,000 career hot dog mark in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The runner-up ate 33 hot dogs fewer than Chestnut.

In the women's competition, returning champion Miki Sudo put on an equally as impressive performance and blew past her competitors while setting a new women's record of 48.5 hot dogs.

Sudo ate 30 more hot dogs than her closest competitor to win her seventh straight title.