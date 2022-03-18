Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton dies at 67

Casual sports fans may know Clayton best from his "This is SportsCenter" commercial in which he lets his hair down and breaks out his 'Slayer' shirt.

WASHINGTON — John Clayton, one of the country's leading NFL insiders, died Friday after a brief illness, his family said. Clayton, who had a 20-plus-year career at ESPN and covered the NFL for five decades, was 67.

"The Seahawks are heartbroken to learn of the passing of John Clayton after a battle with a brief illness at the age of 67," the team said in a statement Friday evening.

ESPN's Chris Mortenson said that Clayton passed away at a Seattle-area hospital, with his wife, Pat, and his sister, Amy, at his side.

Nicknamed "The Professor," Clayton spent 23 years covering the Steelers, Seahawks and NFL as a beat writer and was hired by ESPN in 1995 as an NFL Insider.

When he was let go from ESPN in 2017, Clayton described his relationship with the company as the second best of his life. "My marriage to my wife Pat is obviously No. 1," Clayton said at the time.

More recently, he was the host of "The John Clayton Weekends" show on Seattle Sports 710 and spent five seasons as a sideline reporter for the Seattle Seahawks Radio Network.

Rest In Peace, The Professor. pic.twitter.com/xFGdTYstnT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 19, 2022

Clayton was presented with the Dick McCann Memorial Award in 2007, inducting him into the writer's wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Casual sports fans may know Clayton best from his "This is SportsCenter" commercial in which he wraps up an interview, lets his hair down, cranks up his stereo, breaks out his "Slayer" t-shirt and eats Chinese food on his bed, yelling "Hey, mom! I'm done with my segment!"

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted that "We will all miss your words and brilliance."

We will all miss your words and brilliance @JohnClaytonNFL #RIPJohnClayton — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 19, 2022

The passing of John Clayton is truly heart breaking. He was so kind to me, especially in my early days in the NFL. He was so passionate about his work and craft. He loved his family and wife so deeply. And he was always with a smile, kindness first. May he Rest In Peace.💔 — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 19, 2022

Just heard of the passing of @JohnClaytonNFL who could not have been nicer and whose love of football was infectious.



His @SportsCenter commercial is one of the best of all time and accented his wonderful sense of humor.



RIP, John. https://t.co/DO6kdBP4Jo — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 19, 2022

John Clayton was the kindest person. This was my first sideline job for the NFL. He found me, gave me advice, gave me some information for the broadcast and as always, wanted to talk about Braddock, PA. Thank you for everything John, I am so grateful for your friendship. RIP ♥️ pic.twitter.com/i28uOSexT0 — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) March 19, 2022

I’m in shock after hearing about John Clayton. Have so many (unintentionally) hysterical JC stories. Truly one of a kind. Left me hundreds of voicemails over the years. Always identified himself, using his full name, and left his number — long after caller ID made that moot. 😢 — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) March 19, 2022

John Clayton will be remembered in so many ways, from how he looked after his wife Pat, to the mark he made in reporting, to the standard he set. He dedicated his life to his wife and to football. He was a pioneer, a caretaker, a Hall of Famer and a slayer, in every sense. pic.twitter.com/34rFeSjiEW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022