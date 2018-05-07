BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - The all-clear has been given on the Johns Hopkins campus after a hazmat scare Thursday after a small tube with a frozen sample of tuberculosis was dropped and the lid came off.

While two cancer research buildings were evacuated for several hours as a precaution, medical experts have now determined there is "zero" risk that anyone on the campus was infected.

Thursday's incident happened while the frozen sample was being transported in an internal bridge between Cancer Research Building 1 and 2, according to a statement from Johns Hopkins. Neither building connects to the hospital.

Officials lifted the evacuation order Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Landon King, Executive Vice Dean of the School of Medicine at Johns Hopkins, explained at a press conference that they are certain no one in either building or in the area was at risk to become infected.

"If I were around a patient with tuberculosis in the hospital breathing the same air I would need to be exposed for several hours for example to have any risk," Dr. King described.

Additionally, the frozen sample inside the tube was the equivalent of a "few drops," according to King.

"There really was zero risk attached to this event," Dr. King said.

Fire officials also commended Johns Hopkins for taking immediate action and shutting down the HVAC system when the incident occurred.

John Hopkins is planning an internal review.

According to the Mayo Clinic, tuberculosis infections was once rare in developed countries but began increasing in 1985, but cases in the United States began to decrease again in 1993 due to stronger control programs.

