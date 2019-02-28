Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are set to release their first single since their reunion on Friday, March 1, according to US Weekly.

Rumors of the boy band’s reunion first surfaced in January, but now the magazine is reporting that the Jonas Brothers will be releasing their new song "Sucker" under the name “JONAS.”

Even though there’s no official word from the trio yet, many people are keeping their hopes up that the circulating rumors are true.

Especially when Nick Jonas liked a tweet by a fan that read: “11 years ago I became a fan of the Jonas Brothers but I never had the chance to see them live. If a reunion is really going to happen I will be the happiest man on earth.”

The band split up in 2013. Since then, the brothers had been focusing on their own solo careers with Joe forming his band DNCE in 2015 and Nick releasing two solo albums.