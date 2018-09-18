"The Talk" is losing its anchor.

Julie Chen is expected to announce Tuesday that she is leaving the CBS talk show after nine seasons, effective immediately, a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to USA TODAY late Monday.

Chen, 48, who has been with the series since its 2009 inception, alongside original co-hosts Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne, was a no-show for the daytime chat show's season premiere Sept. 10, one day after her husband, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, was fired following sexual harassment allegations and a corporate battle with majority shareholder Shari Redstone.

She said at the time she was taking "a few days off" to be with her family, but reappeared only on Thursday's episode of CBS reality series "Big Brother," which she also hosts. She signed off for the first time as Julie Chen Moonves, in an apparent show of solidarity.

She was also absent from "The Talk" Monday, fueling rumors of her departure.

Moonves, 68, was ousted after six women leveled new accusations of sexual misconduct and intimidation in The New Yorker, joining six others made in July.

Chen is expected to remain on "Big Brother," at least until the show's season finale on Sept. 26.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM