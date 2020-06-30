Where to watch July 4th fireworks on TV, online this year

If you're planning to stay home for the 4th of July, here are some options of fireworks displays that'll be shown on TV and online.

As the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, many cities have canceled public firework displays because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But there are still a number of large scale displays that are moving forward that you can watch from the safety and comfort of your own living room.

Below is a number of options for enjoying fireworks on television this year.

A Capitol Fourth

PBS will host a 40th anniversary presentation of "A Capitol Fourth."

This year, the broadcast will be hosted by Fuller House star John Stamos and artist Vanessa Williams. Typically the show takes place right in front of the U.S. Capitol but because of coronavirus all performances will be pre-recorded from cities across the country. The 90-minute broadcast will also feature highlights from throughout the concert's 40 year history.

While the concert portion has been pre-taped, the program will still have live coverage of the fireworks display from multiple cameras around Washington, D.C.

The broadcast begins July 4, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be found on PBS, the American Forces Network, NPR or streamed via Facebook and YouTube.

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks

New York City is planning on having its famous Fourth of July fireworks, but they have formed alternative plans to try and prevent gatherings of large crowds. Instead of having one large fireworks display, Macy's is planning smaller unannounced displays in every borough of New York City over the course of the week leading up to July 4. Each display will last about five minutes and will be fired from both water and land based locations.

The fireworks show will still be broadcast live July 4 on NBC from 8 to 10 p.m. ET./PT or 7 to 9 p.m. CT/MT.

The telecast will also feature performances from artists including the Black Eyed Peas, John Legend and Tim McGraw.

Boston Pops Fireworks

While the traditional Boston Pops live concert is canceled, there will still be a special broadcast featuring both old and new content on July 4.

This year's Boston Pops celebration will instead pay tribute to front-line and essential workers, as well as those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

The show will feature a virtual performance from Renese King with Keith Lockart at the Piano. The Boston Pops will perform their recently viral hit of "Summon of the Heroes" with a musical and spoken introduction from composer John WIlliams.

Boston Pops said a "retrospective" fireworks display will end the broadcast.