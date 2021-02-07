White flash on Jupiter spotted by amateur astronomers

Amateur astronomers on two continents independently observed and recorded the white flash in the atmosphere of Jupiter Monday.

Scientists and astronomers are working to confirm what a handful of stargazers on two continents saw Monday: a bright flash of light in the atmosphere of Jupiter that was likely a space rock impacting our solar system's largest planet.

At least five people in Brazil, Germany, France and Italy independently saw or recorded the white flash, according to amateur planetary observer Marc Delcroix.

A video of the event uploaded by Jose Luis Pereira of Brazil has been viewed 1.2 million times since Tuesday. According to Sky & Telescope, the impact happened at 6:39 p.m. ET Monday. Pereira decided to double-check what he saw with DeTeCt software -- created by Delcroix -- which observers often used to check for things like planetary impacts.

The European Space Agency tweeted out an image from Pereira on its operations account.

Light on at Jupiter! Anyone home? This bright impact flash was spotted yesterday on the giant planet by astronomer José Luis Pereira.



Not a lot of info on the impacting object yet but its likely to be large and/or fast!



Thanks Jupiter for taking the hit☄️#PlanetaryDefence pic.twitter.com/XLFzXjW4KQ — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) September 14, 2021

Italian Ernesto Guido tweeted out images he said were captured by amateur astronomers in Germany and France.

Impact Flash on Jupiter confirmed by at least 2 amateur astronomers: H. Paleske in Germany & by J.P. Arnould in France. See attached images & for more info about past Jupiter impact events: https://t.co/VIpSt2TQfn #astronomy #jupiter #impact pic.twitter.com/0kMP7iRMao — Ernesto Guido (@comets77) September 14, 2021

Paul Byrne, an associate professor of Earth and planetary science at Washington University, reportedly told Inverse that the object could potentially be hundreds of meters in size.

Something hit Jupiter yesterday.



Brazilian astronomer José Luis Pereira detected an impact flash (the subtle white splotch in this gif) on the giant planet Sept. 13.



Will follow-up observations reveal damage to the atmosphere?



(GIF processed by Marc Delcroix, h/t @peachastro) pic.twitter.com/6321pkkPp5 — Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) September 14, 2021

“We do know that it can't have been too big — images of Jupiter since the impact doesn't reveal an impact scar,” Byrne said.

An impact scar is what was famously left in July 1994 when the comet Shoemaker-Levy-9 hit the planet and left a dark feature on Jupiter that was bigger than the Earth.

If Monday's event is confirmed to be a strike, it would be just the eighth recorded event seen from Earth since Shoemaker-Levy-9.