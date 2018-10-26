One thing is clear Justin Bieber, this is no way to eat a burrito.

The "Sorry" singer has been been consumed in burrito-eating scandal after photos appeared on Reddit of the star chowing down on the tortilla delicacy right down the middle. Like he's eating corn on the cob. Or playing the harmonica.

So wrong.

It wasn't just etiquette experts up in arms.

"Look at him eat a burrito like he’s never seen food before," stammered Vanity Fair.

"WTF Is Justin Bieber Doing to this Burrito?" screamed E! News.

The Vice Investigation team had a reporter eat a burrito sideways, which led to an entirely unsatisfactory meal and some biting commentary.

does....justin bieber not know how... burritos work ? pic.twitter.com/WWKP2ttARe — Ryan Bassil (@ryanbassil) October 25, 2018

Beyond the mystery of what he's doing to the food, some have pointed out that it might not be Bieber, even if the sweatshirt and hat have been seen in the past.

Vanity Fair contacted Conor, the Reddit user who originally posted the photo, who insisted he took it about a week ago in West Hollywood Park, near where Bieber rents. Conor said he was “hanging out” with friends when they spotted the singer.

Conor did not mention whether Bieber, labelled a burrito defiler, finished his meal.

