KANSAS CITY, Kan — Police say nine people have been shot and four people are dead in Kansas.

The shooting happened early Sunday when a person with a gun entered a bar and started firing, news outlets reported, citing Kansas City, Kansas police.

The police department had tweeted that it occurred at 10th Street and Central Avenue. Local and national news outlets say the shooting was at Tequila KC Bar near the intersection.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.