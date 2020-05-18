Ken Osmond, the actor best known for playing troublemaker Eddie Haskell on "Leave it to Beaver," died Monday morning, according to multiple reports. He was 76 years old.

Sources confirmed to Variety that Osmond died at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family members.

His son, Eric, told the Hollywood Reporter that his dad was "an incredibly kind and wonderful father. He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed."

When Osmond originally auditioned for the role of Eddie Haskell on "Leave it to Beaver," it was only supposed to be for a one-episode appearance. But Osmond reportedly impressed everyone so much that his character became an integral part of the series throughout its six-season run. When "Leave it to Beaver" was revived in 1983, Osmond returned as well, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

He also appeared in all 101 episodes of "The New Leave It to Beaver," which aired for four seasons on the Disney Channel and TBS, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In between his two "Leave it to Beaver" runs, Osmond joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1970. In 1980, he was shot three times during a police chase, though he was saved by a bulletproof vest, Variety reported. He retired from the force in 1988.

Osmond's former partner with the Los Angeles Police Department, Henry Lane, also confirmed Osmond's passing to Variety and said he had suffered from "respiratory issues."

In 2007, the cast reunited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Leave it to Beaver."

"Today looking back, Eddie has been so good to me my entire life, I'm so glad I was type cast," Osmond recalled. He also noted that people often didn't recognize him after he became a police officer.

