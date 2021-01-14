x
Lady Gaga to sing national anthem, J-Lo to perform at Biden's inauguration

The announcement of their participation comes one day after Tom Hanks was named the host of a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration.

WASHINGTON — Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president next Wednesday.

The announcement of their participation comes one day after Tom Hanks was named the host of a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia.

There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

“We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies," Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement. "They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol."

In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Lady Gaga performs during a drive-in rally for then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

