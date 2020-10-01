NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — One of Nevada’s most notorious convicted murderers has been released from prison, more than 20 years after her millionaire husband’s burned body was found outside Las Vegas.

Margaret Rudin was dubbed the “black widow” during her years as a fugitive ahead of her 2001 trial.

She is now 76 and left a women’s prison after winning parole from her 20-years-to-life sentence for the killing of real estate mogul Ron Rudin.

Her release came 20 years after a tip generated by TV show led to her arrest in Massachusetts where she was living with a retired firefighter she had met in Mexico.

