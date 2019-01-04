The music industry is reacting in shock and sadness at the passing of rapper Nipsey Hussle after he was fatally shot outside his Los Angeles clothing store Sunday.

Although officials have yet to confirm the incident, multiple media outlets are reporting that two other men were seriously injured in the shooting that killed the 33-year-old artist.

Many singers, musicians, athletes and celebrities are posting on social media their sympathies to the rapper’s family and friends.

Rihanna posted on Twitter “This doesn’t make sense!” the singer tweeted. “I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

Drake posted a picture of the rapper on Instagram and said that they had plans to do a song together during the summer.

“You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance,” he said.

Rapper Meek Mill also sent his prayers to the family.

“We are really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in,” he said in the tweet.

Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence wrote "This young man left his mark and will be remembered for his talent and love of people."

Other celebs mourning the loss of Nipsey Hussle include athletes like basketball stars Stephen Curry and LeBron James, and Eagles wide receiver Desean Jackson.

The Los Angeles Metro Twitter account even sent out condolences.