Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of varieties of the company's chicken salad products because of the potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the US Food and Drug Administration announced.

The company recall covers Lipari's Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad, Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches and Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant products.

The items were distributed exclusively by Lipari foods and shipped to stories in Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. Young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk. In healthy individuals, Listeria monocytogenes may cause short-term high fevers, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Pregnant women are also at risk of miscarriages and stillbirths if exposed to the organism.

The products affected by the recall have the following UPC numbers:

Lipari Old Tyme Chicken Salad, UPC number 081466701410, best by dates 10/2/2019 or 10/22/2019.

Lipari Old Tyme Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, UPC number 081466703193, best by dates 10/01/2019, 10/15/2019 or 10/22/2019

Premo Wedge Chicken Salad on Wheat, UPC number 612510002032, best by dates 09/19/2019, 09/20/2019, 09/21/2019, 09/22/2019, 09/26/2019, 09/27/2019, 09/28/2019, 10/13/2019, 10/16/2019, 10/17/2019 or 10/18/2019

Premo U Wedge Chicken Salad on Wheat, UPC number 612510002032, best by dates 09/22/2019, 09/26/2019 or 10/16/2019

Fresh Grab Wedge Chicken Salad on Wheat, UPC number 612510002032, best by dates 09/19/2019, 09/21/2019, 09/26/2019 or 10/17/2019

Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant, UPC number 612510090954, best by dates 09/26/2019, 09/29/2019, 10/01/2019, 10/3/2019 or 10/6/2019

No illnesses have been reported so far in relation to the affected products. The products were shipped in August.

Consumers who purchased a product on the list should discard them or return them to the place they bought them. Consumers with questions or concerns can call the company at 800-729-3354 Monday-Friday.