Madonna's brother Anthony Ciccone dead at 66, family member says

"Trouble fades, and family remains," Ciccone's brother-in-law wrote.

Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone has died, a family member said late Saturday. He was 66 years old.

"My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening," musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna's sister Melanie, wrote on Instagram. "I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone."

Henry did not share a cause of death. Madonna has not publicly commented on the news, though her official Instagram account "liked" Henry's post.

"As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can," Henry wrote, sharing a black-and-white photograph of young Ciccone. "But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table."

Media reports over the past decade detailed a complicated relationship between Ciccone and his family; TMZ reports that he battled alcoholism and was at times homeless.

An anonymous source told People that Madonna and other family members had visited Ciccone "while in his rehab facility as he declined these past few months." Page Six also cited an anonymous source confirming the news.

Madonna and her siblings grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan. She rose to pop stardom in the 80s and saw nearly 40 songs reach the Billboard Hot 100, and recently announced a 2023 tour.