A man has been accused of trying to slowly kill his co-worker by poisoning her food and water over the course of 18 months, prosecutors told CBS News.

CBS reports that David Xu, 34, is an engineer at Berkeley Engineering and Research where authorities say he was adding a toxic metal to the victim’s food and water starting October 2017.

Court documents say that after suffering health issues, the victim decided to review video from a surveillance camera in her office where she found evidence of Xu tampering with her water, according to USA Today.

The Berkeley Police Department declined to comment saying the case remains under investigation.