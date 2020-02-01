A man who had been missing at the Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive. Martin Edward O'Connor of La Porte, Texas, was located Thursday and flown out of the canyon in a helicopter.

O’Connor is undergoing a medical evaluation. But authorities haven’t released information on whether he suffered injuries after being missing in the park during wintry conditions.

Rangers found O’Connor on the rugged New Hance Trail, one of the most difficult trails on the canyon’s South Rim.

Before being located, O’Connor was last seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on Dec. 22.

