Rice baby cereal sold at Walmart recalled due to arsenic levels

The recalled Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal was sold after April 5, 2021, at Walmart stores nationwide and online.

WASHINGTON — Maple Island Inc. has announced it is recalling some of its Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal after FDA testing found three production lots had inorganic arsenic levels that exceeded federal guidance.

The recalled baby cereal was manufactured for Walmart and sold nationwide through its stores and website.

Maple Island said it tested the raw materials and finished product and found the results to be within the FDA's guidelines, but decided to issue a recall out of an abundance of caution.

"FDA has recognized that trace elements such as these are widely present in the environment, including water, soil and food. The FDA also noted that research has shown reducing exposure to toxic elements is important to minimizing any potential long-term effects on the developing brains of infants and children," the recall notice posted online explained.

The voluntary recall only covers three lots of the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz variety that were sold after April 5, 2021:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

This is believed to be only the second time baby rice cereal has been recalled over arsenic concerns since the FDA finalized a voluntary limit for arsenic in infant rice cereals in August 2020.

Back in June, Beech-Nut Nutrition recalled some of its rice cereal and said it planned to stop producing Beech-Nut branded Single Grain Rice Cereal altogether going forward.

Parent's Choice said there have been no illnesses reported and no other products are impacted by this recall.