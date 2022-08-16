Mark Hoffman out as CNBC chief

His replacement has been chosen and will take over early next month.

NEW YORK — Veteran CNBC chief Mark Hoffman is leaving the network after nearly 3 decades, with London-based executive KC Sullivan replacing him early next month, the network said on Tuesday.

Hoffman was named president of the financial news network in 2005 and elevated to chairman in 2015.

“During his tenure, CNBC became a world leader and every year it has grown better and stronger,” said Cesar Conde, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group.