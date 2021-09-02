Founding member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, dead at 76

HENDERSON, Nev. — Legendary R&B singer and founding member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, has died, according to Entertainment Tonight. She was 76. Billboard is also reporting her death.
ET reports she died suddenly and unexpectedly Monday at her home in Henderson, Nevada.
Wilson was one of the first members of The Supremes, which formed in Detroit in 1959. The group was made up of then 15-year-old girls who broke many barriers at the time.
Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. The group's first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964.
The Supremes went their separate ways in 1977, according to Billboard, but that didn't stop Wilson from finding the spotlight as a solo artist.
In 2019, Wilson was on Dancing With The Stars.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, that friends and fans support UNCF.org and the Humpty Dumpty Institute, Billboard reports.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
