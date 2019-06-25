WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to call a Senate vote on a bill ensuring that a victims' compensation fund for the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.

That's according to a group of first responders who met Tuesday with the Kentucky Republican at the Capitol.

John Feal, a recovery worker and a longtime activist, says McConnell has "a sense of urgency" about the bill and wants to see it approved before Congress goes on its August recess.

Feal says approving the bill in the House and Senate by August would be "way ahead of schedule" and a credit to McConnell and advocates such as comedian Jon Stewart.

Stewart has criticized McConnell and other congressional leaders for failing to ensure that the $7 billion fund is replenished.