It appears nobody won Tuesday night's $667 million Mega Millions jackpot as the lottery game announced the new jackpot for Friday will be an estimated $868 million. That's the second-largest grand prize in U.S. history.
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 3-45-49-61-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5
The cash option for Tuesday, which is favored by nearly all winners, would have been $380 million. The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. It was the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history.
The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.
Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same, at a dismal one in 302.5 million.
This year, 20-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey won a $451 million prize on Jan. 5, while Richard Wahl of Vernon, N.J., won $533 million on March 30. In all, three Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded in 2018.
The highest jackpot ever in the game: On March 30, 2012, Mega Millions produced a $656 million jackpot, split three ways.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
TEGNA and Florida Today contributed to this story.